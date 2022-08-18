TARC Receives $7.4 million In Grants For More Electric Buses

TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler was joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and TARC employees at a new conference to announce the competitive grant award of $7.4 million for battery electric vehicles.

Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has been awarded $7.4 million in a grant to fund up to six all-electric buses and the charging infrastructure necessary to replace older diesel vehicles.

TARC received the funding through the Low or No Emission Buses and Bus Facilities grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The grant’s description promises to “fully electrify a corridor that connects multiple minority and low-income neighborhoods with job centers.”

The six new extended-range, battery-powered buses will add to TARC’s existing fleet of 15 all-electric buses, 33 hybrid-electric buses, and 227 diesel buses. Mayor Greg Fischer praised the announcement in a statement.

“This is an exciting announcement – for the many riders in our city and our region who depend on TARC, for our economy and for the overall health of our entire community,” said Mayor Fischer. “This project [will help with] reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing environmental justice, and creating good-paying union jobs.”

In their announcement, TARC highlighted the importance of transitioning their fleet to more energy efficient systems.

“Deploying battery electric buses in place of fossil fuel vehicles will reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions, including greenhouse gasses and particulates,” said the statement. “Battery electric buses are more efficient and consume less energy per mile than buses that use other common propulsion technologies, such as gas, diesel, and compressed natural gas.”

