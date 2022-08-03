Louisville Performing Arts: See All The Shows Happening This Season

The Company of the North American Tour of "Anastasia."

Louisville has a captivating and very busy art scene. So many theater productions, so much music and plenty of dancing. Our city shines with the creative arts. Here are a selection of events and arts companies that we enjoy.

Ambo Dance Company | ambodancetheatre.org

Kids These Days – Aug. 26-27, 2022

Louisville Ballet | louisvilleballet.org

Coppelia – Oct. 6-8, 2022

– Oct. 6-8, 2022 Celebrating Alun – Nov. 4-5, 2022

– Nov. 4-5, 2022 The Brown-Forman Nutcracker – Dec. 9-23, 2022

– Dec. 9-23, 2022 Chorshow – Jan. 25-29, 2023

– Jan. 25-29, 2023 Spotlight Series: Women in Focus – March 2-4, 2023

– March 2-4, 2023 La Sylphide with Scotch Symphony – April 13-15, 2023

Venardos Circus | venardoscircus.com



Oct. 21-23, 27-30, 2022

A/Tonal | atonalensemble.com

Season 9 opener – Oct. 2, 2022

Chamber Music Society of Louisville | louisvillechambermusic.wordpress.com

Takács String Quartet – Oct. 23, 2022

– Oct. 23, 2022 Curtis On Tour: Eric Owens and Singers from Curtis Opera Theatre – Nov. 20, 2022

– Nov. 20, 2022 Merz Trio – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Dover Quartet – April 15, 2023

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts | kentuckyperformingarts.org

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown – Sept. 1, 2022

– Sept. 1, 2022 Petty Nicks – The Iconic Tribute to Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks – Sept. 17, 2022

– The Iconic Tribute to Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks – Sept. 17, 2022 Southern Soul Music Festival – Sept. 18, 2022

– Sept. 18, 2022 The Magic and the Wonder – Oct. 8, 2022

Kentucky Opera | kyopera.org

La bohème – Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and October 2, 2022

– Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and October 2, 2022 María de Buenos Aires – Nov. 11 and 13, 2022



– Nov. 11 and 13, 2022 The Gift of the Magi – Dec. 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 2022



– Dec. 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 2022 Cinderella – Feb. 24 and 26, 2023

Louisville Orchestra | louisvilleorchestra.org

Season kickoff at Iroquois Amphitheater – Sept. 10, 2022



Shawnee Park – Sept. 11, 2022



– Sept. 11, 2022 Swing, Swagger & Sway – Sept. 16, 2022



– Sept. 16, 2022 Swing, Swagger & Sway – Sept.17, 2022



– Sept.17, 2022 Pops Opening Night with Kelli O’Hara – Sept. 24, 2022



– Sept. 24, 2022 Radical Romanticism – Oct. 14-15 2022



– Oct. 14-15 2022 Disney In Concert: Music and Film – Oct. 30, 2022



– Oct. 30, 2022 Philharmonia Fantastique – Nov. 12, 2022



– Nov. 12, 2022 Tchaikovsky’s 4th – Nov. 18-19, 2022



– Nov. 18-19, 2022 Jingle Bell Concert – Nov. 26, 2022



– Nov. 26, 2022 Handel’s Messiah – Dec. 2, 2022



– Dec. 2, 2022 Fifths of Beethoven – Jan. 13-14, 2023



– Jan. 13-14, 2023 Lights, Camera, Action ! – Jan. 22, 2023



! – Jan. 22, 2023 Pops: Hollywood’s Golden Age – Jan. 28, 2023



– Jan. 28, 2023 The Gilded Age of Paris and Vienna – Feb. 3-4 2023



– Feb. 3-4 2023 Pops: Aretha: A Tribute – Feb. 25, 2023



– Feb. 25, 2023 Festival of American Music: Journeys of Faith – March 4, 2023



– March 4, 2023 Festival of American Music: The Literary Influence – March 10 & 11, 2023



– March 10 & 11, 2023 Pops: Decades: Back to the 80’s – March 18, 2023



– March 18, 2023 Cultures Crossing – March 26, 2023



– March 26, 2023 Rachmaninoff – March 31, 2023



– March 31, 2023 Classics: Rach & Bartok – April 1, 2023



– April 1, 2023 Pops: The Texas Tenors – April 7, 2023



– April 7, 2023 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert – April 21, 2023



– April 21, 2023 From Silence To Splendor – May 12-13, 2023

Louisville Youth Orchestra | lyo.org



Music of the Stars – Nov. 6, 2022



– Nov. 6, 2022 All Seasons Change – Nov. 20, 2022



– Nov. 20, 2022 Discovery Concert – Nov. 21, 2022



– Nov. 21, 2022 Holiday Legends, Lights, and Lore – Dec. 11, 2022

Actors Theatre | actorstheatre.org



Dracula – Sept. 7-18, 2022



– Sept. 7-18, 2022 Fannie: The Music And Life Of Fannie Lou Hamer – Oct. 12-23, 2022



– Oct. 12-23, 2022 A Christmas Carol: Ghost Story – Dec. 14-23, 2022

The Bard’s Town | thebardstown.com/index.html



Extra Crispy Improv – Third Fridays Aug. – Dec. 2022



– Third Fridays Aug. – Dec. 2022 Improv Anonymous – First Saturdays Aug. – Dec. 2022



– First Saturdays Aug. – Dec. 2022 Bette’s Burlesque – Aug. 19-20, 2022



– Aug. 19-20, 2022 Comedians Michael Henry & Tim Murray – Aug. 26, 2022



– Aug. 26, 2022 The Ten-Tucky Festival of 10-Minute Plays – Sept. 15-24, 2022



– Sept. 15-24, 2022 Wayward Actors’ Company and Theatre Reprise! presents The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Holmes – Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 2022



– Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 2022 It’s Still A Wonderful Life – Nov. 11-20, 2022



– Nov. 11-20, 2022 The Kings of Christmas – Dec. 8-23, 2022

Bootstraps Theatre | facebook.com/people/Bootstraps/100084325110941



Bootstraps Volume 1.1: One Act Plays Showcasing New & Emerging Directors – Dec. 1-4, 2022

Broadway Louisville | louisville.broadway.com



Anastasia – Aug. 2-7, 2022



– Aug. 2-7, 2022 Jagged Little Pill – Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2022



– Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2022 Fiddler on the Roof – Oct. 18-23, 2022



– Oct. 18-23, 2022 Pretty Woman – Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022



– Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022 Annie – Feb. 14 – 19, 2023



– Feb. 14 – 19, 2023 Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations – April 11-16, 2023



– April 11-16, 2023 Hadestown – May 16-21, 2023



– May 16-21, 2023 To Kill a Mockingbird – June 20-25, 2023

Bunbury | bunburytheatre.org



“Indecent” with after show discussions

with after show discussions Aug. 4 – Intersectionality of Jewishness, Blackness and Queerness – Keith McGill, Nationally Acclaimed Standup Comic

– Keith McGill, Nationally Acclaimed Standup Comic Aug. 6 – An INDECENT Talkback – Dr. Janna Segal, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at University of Louisville

– Dr. Janna Segal, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at University of Louisville Aug. 7 – Exile – Rabbi Ben Freed and Ariane Barrie-Stern, Artist-in-Residence, from Keneseth Israel. This talk is on Tisha B’Av, commemorating the destruction of the ancient Temple and the Jewish diaspora.

– Rabbi Ben Freed and Ariane Barrie-Stern, Artist-in-Residence, from Keneseth Israel. This talk is on Tisha B’Av, commemorating the destruction of the ancient Temple and the Jewish diaspora. Aug. 11 – Jewish Music – Cantors Sharon Hordes, Keneseth Israel and David Lipp, Adath Jeshurun

– Cantors Sharon Hordes, Keneseth Israel and David Lipp, Adath Jeshurun Aug. 13 – Interfaith Paths to Peace, Dr. Jud Hendrix

Dr. Jud Hendrix Aug. 14 – About “God of Vengeance” the original Yiddish play by Sholem Asch, with the YIDDISH THEATRE ENSEMBLE, (Berkeley, CA).



with the YIDDISH THEATRE ENSEMBLE, (Berkeley, CA). TEATRON will stream from July 31 – Aug. 21, 2022



CenterStage | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/centerstage



CenterStage: A Century Of Entertainment – Aug. 25-29, 2022



A Century Of Entertainment – Aug. 25-29, 2022 Falsettos – October 27, 29-31, 2022, Nov. 3, 2022



– October 27, 29-31, 2022, Nov. 3, 2022 The King’s Revue – Dec. 10, 2022



– Dec. 10, 2022 13: The Musical – Feb. 23, 25-27, March 2, 4, 5, 2023



– Feb. 23, 25-27, March 2, 4, 5, 2023 The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – May 11, 13-15, 18, 20, & 21, 2023



– May 11, 13-15, 18, 20, & 21, 2023 The Diary Of Anne Frank – April 13, 15 & 16, 2023

The Chamber Theatre | thechambertheatre.com/index.php

The Chamber Theatre will be returning in Spring 2023 with two new productions. Watch thechambertheatre.com for updates.

Clarksville Little Theater | clarksvillelittletheatre.org



Footloose September 9-11, 16-18 2022



September 9-11, 16-18 2022 A Christmas Carol November 11-13, 18-20 2022



November 11-13, 18-20 2022 The Nerd January 13-15, 20-22 2023



January 13-15, 20-22 2023 Moon Over Buffalo March 10-12, 17-19 2023



March 10-12, 17-19 2023 Something Rotten May 12-14, 19-21 2023

Chicken Coop Theatre Company | thechickencooptheatre.com



Misery – August 17-21, 2022



– August 17-21, 2022 The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz – January 19-29, 2023

Commonwealth Theater Center | commonwealththeatre.org



Our Town – October 12-22, 2022



– October 12-22, 2022 The Selkie Wife – November 10-19, 2022



– November 10-19, 2022 IDEAS at CTC Reading Series – January 20-21, 2023



– January 20-21, 2023 Young Playwrights Festival – February 9-18, 2023



– February 9-18, 2023 Young Company Presents: Little Women – March 9-18, 2023



– March 9-18, 2023 Young American Shakespeare Festival – May 11-23, 2023

Company OutCast | facebook.com/companyOutCast



Straight Outta the Nursery – August 5-7, 11-13, 2022



– August 5-7, 11-13, 2022 Little Miss Sunshine The Musical – October 21-23 & 28-30, 2022



– October 21-23 & 28-30, 2022 A Tuna Christmas – December 9-11 & 16-18, 2022



– December 9-11 & 16-18, 2022 Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest – February 17-29 & 26-28, 2023



Derby Dinner Playhouse | derbydinner.com



The Wizard of Oz – July 6-August 21, 2022



– July 6-August 21, 2022 Bright Star – August 24-October 2, 2022



– August 24-October 2, 2022 Murder on the Orient Express – October 5-November 13, 2022



– October 5-November 13, 2022 Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! – October 8-November 12, 2022



– October 8-November 12, 2022 White Christmas – November 15-December 31, 2022



– November 15-December 31, 2022 Santa Claus the Musical – November 19-December 23, 2022



– November 19-December 23, 2022 Grumpy Old Men the Musical – January 4-February 12, 2023



– January 4-February 12, 2023 Young Frankenstein – February 15-March 26, 2023



– February 15-March 26, 2023 Escape to Margaritaville – March 29-May 24, 2023

Faith Works Studios | faithworks-studios.com



Ragtime – September 7-11, September 14-18, 2022

Floyd Central TheatreArts | floydcentraltheatre.org



Every Brilliant Thing – September 8-10, 2022



– September 8-10, 2022 The Mystery of Edwin Drood – November 11-20, 2022



– November 11-20, 2022 Twelfth Night – January 12-14, 2023



– January 12-14, 2023 Anything Goes – March 10-19, 2023



– March 10-19, 2023 Into The Woods – April 13-16, 2023

Little Colonel Players | littlecolonel.net



Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy – October 7-9, 13-16, 2022



– October 7-9, 13-16, 2022 A Dickens Christmas Carol, A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts – December 2-4, 8-11, 2022



– December 2-4, 8-11, 2022 Things My Mother Taught Me – February 3-5, 9-12, 2023



– February 3-5, 9-12, 2023 Arsenic and Old Lace – March 24- 26, 30, 31, April 1, 2, 2023



– March 24- 26, 30, 31, April 1, 2, 2023 Writing My Own Obituary – June 2-4, 8-11, 2023

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company | mindseyetheatre.com



Musical of Musicals – September 23-October 2, 2022

New Albany High School Theatre Arts | newalbanytheatrearts.org



Seussical the Musical – November 11-13, 18-20, 2022



– November 11-13, 18-20, 2022 Mary Poppins – March 3-5,10-12, 2023

Pandora Productions | pandoraprods.org



Shakespeare’s R&J – August 8-28, 2022



– August 8-28, 2022 The Legend of Georgia McBride – September 2-4, 8-11, 15-18, 2022



– September 2-4, 8-11, 15-18, 2022 The Girl Crazy Queer’s Guide to Fairy Tale Classification – October 2022



– October 2022 Unexpected Joy – November 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 2022



– November 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 2022 Dot – January 13-15, 20-22, 26-29, 2023



– January 13-15, 20-22, 26-29, 2023 It Shoulda Been You – March 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2023



– March 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2023 Godspell – April 28-30, May 11-14, 18-21, 2023

Redline Performing Arts | redlineperformingarts.com



Sister Act : A Divine Musical Comedy – Aug. 26-28, 2022

Shelby County Community Theater | shelbytheatre.org



The Lion King Jr. – Sept. 15-25, 2022



– Sept. 15-25, 2022 Frankenstein – Oct. 20-30, 2022



– Oct. 20-30, 2022 A Christmas Carol – Dec. 1-11, 2022



– Dec. 1-11, 2022 She Loves Me – Feb. 2-12, 2023



– Feb. 2-12, 2023 Telling Tales – March 4, 2023



– March 4, 2023 The Women of Lockerbie – April 14-23, 2023



– April 14-23, 2023 As You Like It – May 11-21, 2023



– May 11-21, 2023 Shakesperience! – June 2023

Stage One | stageone.org



Last Stop On Market Street – Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2022

*Sensory Friendly performance Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.



– Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2022 *Sensory Friendly performance Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2022

*Sensory Friendly performance Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.



– Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2022 *Sensory Friendly performance Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The Giver – Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2023

*Sensory Friendly performance Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.



– Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2023 *Sensory Friendly performance Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane – March 25, April 1, 15, 2023

*Sensory Friendly performance April 1 at 2pm



– March 25, April 1, 15, 2023 *Sensory Friendly performance April 1 at 2pm Storytellers Series – Back to School – Aug. 6, 2022 Theme: Back to School



– Aug. 6, 2022 Theme: Back to School Storytellers Series – Grandparents Day – Sept. 10, 2022



– Sept. 10, 2022 Storytellers Series – Gingerbread Man – Oct. 1, 2022



– Oct. 1, 2022 Storytellers Series – Halloween/Fall Fest – Oct. 29, 2022



– Oct. 29, 2022 Storytellers Series – Thankfulness – Nov. 19, 2022



– Nov. 19, 2022 Storytellers Series – Trying Something New – Jan. 7, 2023



– Jan. 7, 2023 Storytellers Series – Bedtime Stories/PJ Party – Feb. 18, 2023



– Feb. 18, 2023 Storytellers Series – Audience Pick – March 18, 2023



– March 18, 2023 Storytellers Series – Fitting In and Standing Out – April 15, 2023



– April 15, 2023 Storytellers Series – It’s a Jungle Out There – May 20, 2023

University of Louisville Theatre | louisville.edu/theatrearts



Blood at the Root – September 2022



– September 2022 Gloria – November 2022



– November 2022 The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – February 2023



– February 2023 Fairview – April 2023

Whodunnit Murder Mystery Theater | whodunnitky.com



Murder Behind the Curtain – Saturday Evenings September 17-November 5, 2022



– Saturday Evenings September 17-November 5, 2022 Sherlock Holmes: Silenced Night November 19-January 7, 2023



November 19-January 7, 2023 Murder by the Sea: The Dark Veil Mystery – February 11-April 1, 2023



– February 11-April 1, 2023 The Case of the Reluctant Mummy – dates TBA

Carmichael’s | carmichaelsbookstore.com



Mohsin Hamid: The Last White Man – August 8, 2022



– August 8, 2022 Colson Whitehead in conversation with Adam Serwer – August 9, 2022



– August 9, 2022 Ellen Hagan with Olivia A. Cole and Danni Quintos – August 13, 2022



– August 13, 2022 Drag Queen Storytime in Kentucky – August 20, 2022



– August 20, 2022 Cynthia Newberry Martin with Katy Yocom – August 25, 2022



– August 25, 2022 Kim Kelly: Fight Like Hell – October 13, 2022

KMAC Museum | kmacmuseum.org



Poetry Writing Workshop – August 13 & 20, 2022



– August 13 & 20, 2022 KMAC Poetry Slams – Last Saturdays August – December 2022

Louisville Book Festival | louisvillebookfestival.com

October 28 & 29, 2022

Roots 101 African American Museum | roots-101.org

MaxwellSounds Presents: Roots 101 Poetry Slam – Third Tuesdays August – Dec. 2022

