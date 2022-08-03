Louisville Performing Arts: See All The Shows Happening This Season

Louisville has a captivating and very busy art scene. So many theater productions, so much music and plenty of dancing. Our city shines with the creative arts. Here are a selection of events and arts companies that we enjoy.
Ambo Dance Company | ambodancetheatre.org
- Kids These Days – Aug. 26-27, 2022
Louisville Ballet | louisvilleballet.org
- Coppelia – Oct. 6-8, 2022
- Celebrating Alun – Nov. 4-5, 2022
- The Brown-Forman Nutcracker – Dec. 9-23, 2022
- Chorshow – Jan. 25-29, 2023
- Spotlight Series: Women in Focus – March 2-4, 2023
- La Sylphide with Scotch Symphony – April 13-15, 2023
Venardos Circus | venardoscircus.com
- Oct. 21-23, 27-30, 2022
A/Tonal | atonalensemble.com
- Season 9 opener – Oct. 2, 2022
Chamber Music Society of Louisville | louisvillechambermusic.wordpress.com
- Takács String Quartet – Oct. 23, 2022
- Curtis On Tour: Eric Owens and Singers from Curtis Opera Theatre – Nov. 20, 2022
- Merz Trio – March 19, 2023
- Dover Quartet – April 15, 2023
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts | kentuckyperformingarts.org
- Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown – Sept. 1, 2022
- Petty Nicks – The Iconic Tribute to Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks – Sept. 17, 2022
- Southern Soul Music Festival – Sept. 18, 2022
- The Magic and the Wonder – Oct. 8, 2022
Kentucky Opera | kyopera.org
- La bohème – Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and October 2, 2022
- María de Buenos Aires – Nov. 11 and 13, 2022
- The Gift of the Magi – Dec. 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 2022
- Cinderella – Feb. 24 and 26, 2023
Louisville Orchestra | louisvilleorchestra.org
Season kickoff at Iroquois Amphitheater – Sept. 10, 2022
- Shawnee Park – Sept. 11, 2022
- Swing, Swagger & Sway – Sept. 16, 2022
- Swing, Swagger & Sway – Sept.17, 2022
- Pops Opening Night with Kelli O’Hara – Sept. 24, 2022
- Radical Romanticism – Oct. 14-15 2022
- Disney In Concert: Music and Film – Oct. 30, 2022
- Philharmonia Fantastique – Nov. 12, 2022
- Tchaikovsky’s 4th – Nov. 18-19, 2022
- Jingle Bell Concert – Nov. 26, 2022
- Handel’s Messiah – Dec. 2, 2022
- Fifths of Beethoven – Jan. 13-14, 2023
- Lights, Camera, Action! – Jan. 22, 2023
- Pops: Hollywood’s Golden Age – Jan. 28, 2023
- The Gilded Age of Paris and Vienna – Feb. 3-4 2023
- Pops: Aretha: A Tribute – Feb. 25, 2023
- Festival of American Music: Journeys of Faith – March 4, 2023
- Festival of American Music: The Literary Influence – March 10 & 11, 2023
- Pops: Decades: Back to the 80’s – March 18, 2023
- Cultures Crossing – March 26, 2023
- Rachmaninoff – March 31, 2023
- Classics: Rach & Bartok – April 1, 2023
- Pops: The Texas Tenors – April 7, 2023
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert – April 21, 2023
- From Silence To Splendor – May 12-13, 2023
Louisville Youth Orchestra | lyo.org
- Music of the Stars – Nov. 6, 2022
- All Seasons Change – Nov. 20, 2022
- Discovery Concert – Nov. 21, 2022
- Holiday Legends, Lights, and Lore – Dec. 11, 2022
Actors Theatre | actorstheatre.org
- Dracula – Sept. 7-18, 2022
- Fannie: The Music And Life Of Fannie Lou Hamer – Oct. 12-23, 2022
- A Christmas Carol: Ghost Story – Dec. 14-23, 2022
The Bard’s Town | thebardstown.com/index.html
- Extra Crispy Improv – Third Fridays Aug. – Dec. 2022
- Improv Anonymous – First Saturdays Aug. – Dec. 2022
- Bette’s Burlesque – Aug. 19-20, 2022
- Comedians Michael Henry & Tim Murray – Aug. 26, 2022
- The Ten-Tucky Festival of 10-Minute Plays – Sept. 15-24, 2022
- Wayward Actors’ Company and Theatre Reprise! presents The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Holmes – Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 2022
- It’s Still A Wonderful Life – Nov. 11-20, 2022
- The Kings of Christmas – Dec. 8-23, 2022
Bootstraps Theatre | facebook.com/people/Bootstraps/100084325110941
- Bootstraps Volume 1.1: One Act Plays Showcasing New & Emerging Directors – Dec. 1-4, 2022
Broadway Louisville | louisville.broadway.com
- Anastasia – Aug. 2-7, 2022
- Jagged Little Pill – Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2022
- Fiddler on the Roof – Oct. 18-23, 2022
- Pretty Woman – Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022
- Annie – Feb. 14 – 19, 2023
- Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations – April 11-16, 2023
- Hadestown – May 16-21, 2023
- To Kill a Mockingbird – June 20-25, 2023
Bunbury | bunburytheatre.org
- “Indecent” with after show discussions
- Aug. 4 – Intersectionality of Jewishness, Blackness and Queerness – Keith McGill, Nationally Acclaimed Standup Comic
- Aug. 6 – An INDECENT Talkback – Dr. Janna Segal, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at University of Louisville
- Aug. 7 – Exile – Rabbi Ben Freed and Ariane Barrie-Stern, Artist-in-Residence, from Keneseth Israel. This talk is on Tisha B’Av, commemorating the destruction of the ancient Temple and the Jewish diaspora.
- Aug. 11 – Jewish Music – Cantors Sharon Hordes, Keneseth Israel and David Lipp, Adath Jeshurun
- Aug. 13 – Interfaith Paths to Peace, Dr. Jud Hendrix
- Aug. 14 – About “God of Vengeance” the original Yiddish play by Sholem Asch, with the YIDDISH THEATRE ENSEMBLE, (Berkeley, CA).
- TEATRON will stream from July 31 – Aug. 21, 2022
CenterStage | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/centerstage
- CenterStage: A Century Of Entertainment – Aug. 25-29, 2022
- Falsettos – October 27, 29-31, 2022, Nov. 3, 2022
- The King’s Revue – Dec. 10, 2022
- 13: The Musical – Feb. 23, 25-27, March 2, 4, 5, 2023
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – May 11, 13-15, 18, 20, & 21, 2023
- The Diary Of Anne Frank – April 13, 15 & 16, 2023
The Chamber Theatre | thechambertheatre.com/index.php
- The Chamber Theatre will be returning in Spring 2023 with two new productions. Watch thechambertheatre.com for updates.
Clarksville Little Theater | clarksvillelittletheatre.org
- Footloose September 9-11, 16-18 2022
- A Christmas Carol November 11-13, 18-20 2022
- The Nerd January 13-15, 20-22 2023
- Moon Over Buffalo March 10-12, 17-19 2023
- Something Rotten May 12-14, 19-21 2023
Chicken Coop Theatre Company | thechickencooptheatre.com
- Misery – August 17-21, 2022
- The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz – January 19-29, 2023
Commonwealth Theater Center | commonwealththeatre.org
- Our Town – October 12-22, 2022
- The Selkie Wife – November 10-19, 2022
- IDEAS at CTC Reading Series – January 20-21, 2023
- Young Playwrights Festival – February 9-18, 2023
- Young Company Presents: Little Women – March 9-18, 2023
- Young American Shakespeare Festival – May 11-23, 2023
Company OutCast | facebook.com/companyOutCast
- Straight Outta the Nursery – August 5-7, 11-13, 2022
- Little Miss Sunshine The Musical – October 21-23 & 28-30, 2022
- A Tuna Christmas – December 9-11 & 16-18, 2022
- Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest – February 17-29 & 26-28, 2023
Derby Dinner Playhouse | derbydinner.com
- The Wizard of Oz – July 6-August 21, 2022
- Bright Star – August 24-October 2, 2022
- Murder on the Orient Express – October 5-November 13, 2022
- Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! – October 8-November 12, 2022
- White Christmas – November 15-December 31, 2022
- Santa Claus the Musical – November 19-December 23, 2022
- Grumpy Old Men the Musical – January 4-February 12, 2023
- Young Frankenstein – February 15-March 26, 2023
- Escape to Margaritaville – March 29-May 24, 2023
Faith Works Studios | faithworks-studios.com
- Ragtime – September 7-11, September 14-18, 2022
Floyd Central TheatreArts | floydcentraltheatre.org
- Every Brilliant Thing – September 8-10, 2022
- The Mystery of Edwin Drood – November 11-20, 2022
- Twelfth Night – January 12-14, 2023
- Anything Goes – March 10-19, 2023
- Into The Woods – April 13-16, 2023
Little Colonel Players | littlecolonel.net
- Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy – October 7-9, 13-16, 2022
- A Dickens Christmas Carol, A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts – December 2-4, 8-11, 2022
- Things My Mother Taught Me – February 3-5, 9-12, 2023
- Arsenic and Old Lace – March 24- 26, 30, 31, April 1, 2, 2023
- Writing My Own Obituary – June 2-4, 8-11, 2023
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company | mindseyetheatre.com
- Musical of Musicals – September 23-October 2, 2022
New Albany High School Theatre Arts | newalbanytheatrearts.org
- Seussical the Musical – November 11-13, 18-20, 2022
- Mary Poppins – March 3-5,10-12, 2023
Pandora Productions | pandoraprods.org
- Shakespeare’s R&J – August 8-28, 2022
- The Legend of Georgia McBride – September 2-4, 8-11, 15-18, 2022
- The Girl Crazy Queer’s Guide to Fairy Tale Classification – October 2022
- Unexpected Joy – November 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 2022
- Dot – January 13-15, 20-22, 26-29, 2023
- It Shoulda Been You – March 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 2023
- Godspell – April 28-30, May 11-14, 18-21, 2023
Redline Performing Arts | redlineperformingarts.com
- Sister Act : A Divine Musical Comedy – Aug. 26-28, 2022
Shelby County Community Theater | shelbytheatre.org
- The Lion King Jr. – Sept. 15-25, 2022
- Frankenstein – Oct. 20-30, 2022
- A Christmas Carol – Dec. 1-11, 2022
- She Loves Me – Feb. 2-12, 2023
- Telling Tales – March 4, 2023
- The Women of Lockerbie – April 14-23, 2023
- As You Like It – May 11-21, 2023
- Shakesperience! – June 2023
Stage One | stageone.org
- Last Stop On Market Street – Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2022
*Sensory Friendly performance Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2022
*Sensory Friendly performance Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.
- The Giver – Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2023
*Sensory Friendly performance Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.
- The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane – March 25, April 1, 15, 2023
*Sensory Friendly performance April 1 at 2pm
- Storytellers Series – Back to School – Aug. 6, 2022 Theme: Back to School
- Storytellers Series – Grandparents Day – Sept. 10, 2022
- Storytellers Series – Gingerbread Man – Oct. 1, 2022
- Storytellers Series – Halloween/Fall Fest – Oct. 29, 2022
- Storytellers Series – Thankfulness – Nov. 19, 2022
- Storytellers Series – Trying Something New – Jan. 7, 2023
- Storytellers Series – Bedtime Stories/PJ Party – Feb. 18, 2023
- Storytellers Series – Audience Pick – March 18, 2023
- Storytellers Series – Fitting In and Standing Out – April 15, 2023
- Storytellers Series – It’s a Jungle Out There – May 20, 2023
University of Louisville Theatre | louisville.edu/theatrearts
- Blood at the Root – September 2022
- Gloria – November 2022
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – February 2023
- Fairview – April 2023
Whodunnit Murder Mystery Theater | whodunnitky.com
- Murder Behind the Curtain – Saturday Evenings September 17-November 5, 2022
- Sherlock Holmes: Silenced Night November 19-January 7, 2023
- Murder by the Sea: The Dark Veil Mystery – February 11-April 1, 2023
- The Case of the Reluctant Mummy – dates TBA
Carmichael’s | carmichaelsbookstore.com
- Mohsin Hamid: The Last White Man – August 8, 2022
- Colson Whitehead in conversation with Adam Serwer – August 9, 2022
- Ellen Hagan with Olivia A. Cole and Danni Quintos – August 13, 2022
- Drag Queen Storytime in Kentucky – August 20, 2022
- Cynthia Newberry Martin with Katy Yocom – August 25, 2022
- Kim Kelly: Fight Like Hell – October 13, 2022
KMAC Museum | kmacmuseum.org
- Poetry Writing Workshop – August 13 & 20, 2022
- KMAC Poetry Slams – Last Saturdays August – December 2022
Louisville Book Festival | louisvillebookfestival.com
- October 28 & 29, 2022
Roots 101 African American Museum | roots-101.org
- MaxwellSounds Presents: Roots 101 Poetry Slam – Third Tuesdays August – Dec. 2022
