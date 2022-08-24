NuLu Fest Announces Live Music Schedule, Participating Breweries

NuLu Fest, a free street festival on the 600-800 blocks of Market Street, is returning for its 12th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a two-year hiatus. It’ll feature live music, a play area for kids, and more than 85 booths with local vendors. The line-up was announced this morning, along with participating breweries.

(If you’re interested in signing up to vend, you can do so through Aug. 31 via this link.)

Participating Breweries

Shipping Port

West Sixth

Ten20

Akasha

Gravely

Monnik

Butchertown Brewing

Music Schedule

11:30-12:30 — Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts Group

1:00-1:45 — School of Rock

2:15-3:00 — Jack Keyes

3:30-4:15 — Mod Kiddo

4:45-5:30 — Leah Lahkiah

6:00-7:00 — Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

7:30-8:30 — Johnny Berry & The Outliers

9:00-10:00 — Scott T. Smith Band

You can listen to an official playlist of all the NULU Fest artists in the player below or at this link.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.