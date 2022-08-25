Norton Healthcare Is Having A Monkeypox Vaccine Pop-up Saturday

Norton Healthcare is holding a Monkeypox vaccination pop-up clinic this Saturday, Aug. 27 for people who have been exposed to, or are at high risk of contracting, the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not currently encouraging vaccination for the majority of the general public — instead it recommends monkeypox vaccines “for people who have been exposed to the virus, ideally within 4 days, and those who may be more likely to get the disease.”

Here is who would qualify, according to Norton, as high risk:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox

People whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses, such as: Laboratory workers who perform testing for orthopoxviruses. Laboratory workers who handle cultures or animals with orthopoxviruses. Some designated health care or public health workers.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can cause rashes and flu-like symptoms. Symptoms generally start within three weeks of exposure. The illness lasts around 2-4 weeks for most people.

According to Kentucky Public Health, Kentucky has 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Aug. 25.

As of Aug. 22, there were 16,603 cases in the United States with no deaths, according to the CDC.

Norton is asking that those who sign up be sure that they are able to receive a second dose on Saturday, Sept. 24. More information, including where to sign up, can be found here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.