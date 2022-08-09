My Morning Jacket Returns To Louisville With ‘Halloween Costume Ball’ This Fall

After a positive COVID test struck down My Morning Jacket’s plans for a two-night hometown stand back in June, the storied Louisville psych-rock band has rescheduled their return: On Oct. 29, they’ll be throwing a ‘Halloween Costume Ball’ at the KFC Yum Center.

The band is urging fans to “come dressed in your favorite costume to dance the night away,” and local acts Producing A Kind Generation and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists are set to open.

This is set to be My Morning Jacket’s first show in Louisville in six years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Before June’s two-night stand was canceled, LEO caught up with MMJ frontman Jim James to talk about the local music scene, why hometown shows are so special, the pandemic and the band’s latest record.

