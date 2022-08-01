Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes

Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:

40203: Central Business District

40208: Algonquin

40211: Park Duvall

40212: Portland

40214: Eastern Louisville

40215: Jacobs

The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”

In a press release by LMPHW, they stressed the importance of mosquito control to contain the West Nile virus, a disease endemic to Louisville.

“[Endemic], meaning it is regularly found in mosquito populations in Jefferson County. Residents should assume West Nile virus is present in all ZIP codes this time of year. No matter what ZIP code you live in, LMPHW advises you to take the following precautions.”

Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds:

Standing water attracts mosquitoes. Check your residence for any of the following where standing water could be breeding more mosquitos: flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. For more tips on mosquito control, click here .

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Avoid Mosquito Bites:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection.

Peak biting hours are during the early morning and late afternoon. Take extra care during these times to use repellent and wear protective clothing.

LMPHW also released the data of previous West Nile infections in Louisville.

2021 – 3 human cases, 0 deaths

2020 – 0 human cases, 0 deaths

2019 – 2 human cases, 1 death

2018 – 6 human cases, 0 deaths

2017 – 2 human cases, 0 deaths

2016 – 6 human cases, 1 death

In most cases, West Nile symptoms can be relatively mild, with less than 1% of people infected developing serious illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

“People of any age can develop serious illnesses from West Nile virus,” Mendel said. “However, those over the age of 60 and people with underlying health conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are at greater risk for serious illness.”

To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.

