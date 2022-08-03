Margaritas in the ‘Ville Returns To Captain’s Quarters In August

Want to help pick the best margarita in the city?

Margaritas in the ‘Ville, a LEO event, returns for its tenth year on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille (5700 Captains Quarters Road). The event is a competition between local restaurants to find Louisville’s best margarita.

Competitors so far include Agave & Rye, Bar Moxy, Boom Bozz Pizza & Watch Bar, Ciao, Corner, Four Pegs, I Love Tacos, Mi Casita, Porch Kitchen & Bar, Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse, and Taco City Louisville.

You can purchase a general admission ticket for $50 at this link or $55 at the door. Your ticket gets you drink tickets, food samples, and a token to vote for for People’s Choice Best Margarita. Voting will end at 8 p.m.

The event is rain or shine and will also have live music.

