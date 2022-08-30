Lynn Family Stadium Announces Halloween Balloon Glow And Trick-or-Treat

Lynn Family Stadium, home to the Racing FC and Louisville City soccer teams, is hosting a Halloween Balloon Glow and trick-or-treat in late October.

The stadium will have 10 hot-air balloons on the field with trick-or-treating stations at each balloon. And the family fun zone will have vendors, inflatables, live musical performances and seasonal foods with refreshments.

The event is presented by Louisville Halloween, which has hosted Halloween events in Louisville for over 25 years.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Lynn Family Stadium to kick off an epic Halloween weekend with an event unlike any other,” said Louisville Halloween’s Michael Book in a statement.

Guests are encouraged to dress up and there will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium for commemorative family photos. Candy bags will be provided, and kids under 2 get in for free.

Halloween Balloon Glow

Thursday, Oct. 27 – 28

Lynn Family Stadium

Tickets are $15

6-10 p.m.

