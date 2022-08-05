Louisville Zoo Is Bringing Back Its Sloth Experience — And You Can Buy Tickets Next Week

Want to hang around (sort of) with a sloth?

The Louisville Zoo announced today that its popular “sloth experience” will return on selected dates from March to August 2023. The sloth experiences in 2021 sold out in days, so the Zoo is adding even more sessions for next year.

Here’s what the sloth experience entails:

Help zookeepers prepare a sloth’s diet

Visit the Zoo’s sloth exhibit

Learn about sloths from a zookeeper

Take a photo with a sloth

Get a souvenir keepsake afterward

(The Zoo notes, though, that all tour elements “are subject to approval by the sloths.”)

Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at this link. Tickets are $90 per person (nonrefundable), and the sessions run for about 30-45 minutes. Each session starts at 1:30 p.m. on its respective date. All of the sessions are limited to five people, who all must be age 6 or older; children must be accompanied by an adult. All sloth experiences are rain or shine.

If you can’t wait until next year to meet a Zoo animal face-to-face, check out the Zoo’s website for more info about booking animal encounters and tours.

