Louisville City FC Won On Saturday In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd

Louisville City FC defeated the highly ranked Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday in front of the largest crowd in club history – 14,673.
Lou City remains ranked No. 1 in the USL Eastern Conference after outscoring the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-0. Coincidentally, the previous match between these two teams ended with Lou City losing 1-0.
According to Lou City’s Twitter, this was the first-ever sellout in Lynn Family Stadium. This was a strong showing against a tough opponent for the seasoned Lou City who are deep into their 2022 regular season. Read an analysis of the game on the team’s website.
Next week, Lou City will be traveling to Michigan to face Detroit City FC on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Sights and Sounds from Lou City vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
