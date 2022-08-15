Kentucky State Parks Announces 2022 Photo Contest

Submit a recent photo from a Kentucky State Park and you could win a Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm lens.

The camera is part of the grand prize, which also comes with a 2-night cottage stay, and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card.

There will also be first and second prizes for category winners. The four categories are:

Camping – share your RV, tent, horse site, boat site, or camping cabin set-up

Trails – exploring Kentucky’s multi-use trails

Scenic – showcase your best state park shot of the changing seasons

Park Activities – caving, boating, birding, museums, biking, hiking, fishing, golfing and more

Photos must be taken at one of the 45 parks and historic sites operated by the Kentucky State Parks system, and between the dates Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

To see the photos submitted for the contest, click here. And if you want to read more about the rules and how to submit, click here.

