Jack Harlow Won 4 VMA Awards Last Night

Rapper Jack Harlow won four awards at the VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards) last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Harlow and collaborator Lil Nas X won three awards for their single “Industry Baby”:

Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

Song of Summer

Harlow also won Song of Summer (a category that was announced after the initial round of nominations) for his single “First Class.”

The song samples heavily from Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Harlow opened the evening with a performance of “First Class” — and Fergie joined as a surprise guest to perform her song.

Harlow and Lil Nas X were also nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year (separately), Best Direction, and Best Choreography.

Harlow was one of the co-hosts at last night’s awards, alongside Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees here.

