Jack Harlow Will Co-Host The VMAs This Weekend

Jack Harlow will co-host the VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards) this weekend alongside Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

The awards program will air on MTV this Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m.

The hometown-hero rapper was nominated with his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X in two votable categories, Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration; and in four non-votable categories, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography. Harlow and Lil Nas X were also nominated individually in Artist Of The Year.

Kendrick Lamar is the only other artist to receive seven nominations this year; Harry Styles and Doja Cat each received six.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Although, as of this writing, voting has already closed for most VMA categories, you can still vote for Harlow in the “Song of the Summer” category for “First Class” on MTV’s Instagram. (Click on the “VOTE NOW” story highlight.)

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.