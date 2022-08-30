Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2022

For the first time since 2019, Bourbon & Beyond will return this fall.

The four-day music festival, which runs from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, at the Expo Center, released its daily schedules on social media this weekend.

Here’s the full lineup of everyone who’ll be performing, cooking, and podcasting onstage. (These schedules are subject to change.)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

12-12:25 p.m. — As You Were (Oak Stage)

12:05-12:50 p.m. — Tyler Boone (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

12:30-1:05 p.m. — The Blue Stones (Barrel Stage)

1:10-1:50 p.m. — Buffalo Nichols (Oak Stage)

1:25-2:10 p.m. — Alex Leach Band (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:55-2:40 p.m. — Jimmie Vaughan (Barrel Stage)

2:45-3:30 p.m. — Shovels & Rope (Oak Stage)

2:55-3:40 p.m. — Hogslop String Band (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. — Finding Your Palate w/Fred Minnick (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

3:35-4:25 p.m. — Japanese Breakfast (Barrel Stage)

4-4:30 p.m. — Vampires & Bourbon w/Ian Somherhalder & Paul Wesley (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

4:20-5:20 p.m. — Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:30-5:20 p.m. — Shakey Graves (Oak Stage)

4:35-5:05 p.m. — Porter Road’s Chris Carter & James Peisker (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

5:10-5:45 p.m. — Collab + Creativity = Success w/Wes Henderson & Rob Dietrich (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

5:25-6:25 p.m. — Father John Misty (Barrel Stage)

5:50-6:20 p.m. — Antonia Lofaso & Hogslop String Band (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

6:30-7:30 p.m. — The Revivalists (Oak Stage)

7:35-8:55 p.m. — Alanis Morissette (Barrel Stage)

9-10:30 p.m. — Jack White (Oak Stage)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Circus No. 9 (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

11:55-12:25 p.m. — Jocelyn & Chris (Barrel Stage)

12:30-1 p.m. — S. G. Goodman (Oak Stage)

1:05-1:40 p.m. — Eric Gales (Barrel Stage)

1:40-2:25 p.m. — Tray Wellington (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:40-2:25 p.m. — What Women Want (In Whisky [sic]) (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

1:45-2:20 p.m. — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Oak Stage)

2:25-3:05 p.m. — JP Saxe (Barrel Stage)

2:30-2:55 p.m. — Ouita Michel & Tyler McNabb (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

3-4:30 p.m. — Louisville Cocktail Competition (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

3:10-3:55 p.m. — Houndmouth (Oak Stage)

3:45-4:30 p.m. — Missy Raines & Allegheny (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4-4:45 p.m. — Charley Crockett (Barrel Stage)

4:35-5:05 p.m. — Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy w/ Damaris Phillips (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

4:50-5:40 p.m. — Courtney Barnett (Oak Stage)

5:20-6:35 p.m.— Hogslop String Band (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

5:30-6 p.m. — Family Traditions w/Ed Lee & Followill Family (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

5:45-6:45 p.m. — Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (Barrel Stage)

6:05-6:50 p.m. — All In The Family (a roundtable with Kentucky’s First Families of Bourbon) (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

6:50-7:50 p.m. — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Oak Stage)

7:55-9:25 p.m. — Brandi Carlile (Barrel Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Kings Of Leon (Oak Stage)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. — Matilda Marigolds (Barrel Stage)

12:05-12:50 p.m. — Missy Raines & Allegheny (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

12:15-12:45 p.m.— The National Parks (Oak Stage)

12:50-1:20 p.m. — Robert Randolph (Barrel Stage)

1:25-1:55 p.m. — Reignwolf (Oak Stage)

1:25-2:10 p.m. — Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:30-2 p.m. — Sam Fore & Neil Finn (Kentucky Venues Stage)

2-2:40 p.m. — Drive-By Truckers (Barrel Stage)

2:05-2:50 p.m. — Celebrate the Art of Blending with Dan Calloway (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

2:45-3:25 p.m. — St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Oak Stage)

2:55-3:25 p.m. — Tiffani Faison & The Always Sunny Podcast (Kentucky Venues Stage)

2:55-3:40 p.m. — Jon Stickley Trio (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

3:30-4:10 p.m. — Leaders of the New School (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

3:30-4:20 p.m. — Elle King (Barrel Stage)

4:15-4:45 p.m. — The Battle with Greta Van Fleet (Kentucky Venues Stage)

4:20-5:20 p.m. — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:25-5:15 p.m. — Cold War Kids (Oak Stage)

5-5:45 p.m. — Smokin’ & Sippin’ (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

5:20-6:20 p.m. — Neil & Liam Finn of Crowded House (Barrel Stage)

6:00-7:15 p.m. — The Always Sunny Podcast (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

6:25-7:35 p.m. — St. Vincent (Oak Stage)

7:40-8:55 p.m. — Greta Van Fleet (Barrel Stage)

9-11 p.m. — Pearl Jam (Oak Stage)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

11:55 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. — Jon Stickley Trio (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

12-12:30 p.m. — Hannah Wicklund (Oak Stage)

12:35-1:05 p.m. — Madison Cunningham (Barrel Stage)

1:10-1:50 p.m.— Gin Wigmore (Oak Stage)

1:20-2:05 p.m.— Bella White (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:55-2:35 p.m. — Jukebox the Ghost (Barrel Stage)

2-2:45 p.m. — Building A Bourbon Collection with John Waddell & Guests (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

2:40-3:25 p.m.— Jake Blount (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

2:40-3:25 p.m. — Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (Oak Stage)

3-3:30 p.m. — Amanda Freitag & Gin Wigmore (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

3:30-4:15 p.m. — Yola (Barrel Stage)

3:45-4:20 p.m. — Whiskey State of Mind (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

4:15-5:15 p.m. — Sierra Hull (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:20-5:10 p.m. — NEEDTOBREATHE (Oak Stage)

4:25-4:55 p.m.— Northern Soul with Justin Sutherland (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

5:10-5:55 p.m. — It’s Bourbon Night: A Blind Fright Fight with Chad & Sara (Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage)

5:15-6:05 p.m. — Marcus King (Barrel Stage)

6-6:30 p.m. — Better in the Bluegrass (Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage)

6:10-7:10 p.m. — Caamp (Oak Stage)

7:15-8:45 p.m. — The Doobie Brothers (Barrel Stage)

8:50-10:30 p.m. — Chris Stapleton (Oak Stage)

