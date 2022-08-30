Great Meadows Foundation Announces Newest Critic-in-Residence

The Great Meadows Foundation, a grant-giving nonprofit that supports local visual artists, recently announced its newest Critic-in-Residence.

As part of Great Meadows’ Critic-in-Residence program, Melissa E. Feldman will live in Kentucky and engage with the local art scene from September 2 through October 9.

According to the press release, Feldman is “an international contemporary art curator and writer. Her practice of over 25 years has focused on novel curatorial approaches, the geo-cultural context of art, and identifying emerging artistic trends.”

The Critics-in-Residence program, which is currently in its fifth year, brings contemporary art curators and critics from other states to Kentucky to increase engagement between the broader art world and our local scene.

Great Meadows director Julien Robson said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Melissa to this residency. Visiting artists in their studios and paying critical attention to and participating in the visual art scene in Kentucky, she will bring a fresh energy to our community of artists. Her broad, in-depth knowledge and experience as a contemporary art curator and writer, and her commitment to connecting with artists in the region to deepen their practice and amplify their voices is invaluable.”

Past Critics-in-Residence at Great Meadows include Esther Callahan (Minneapolis) in 2021, Koàn Jeff Baysa (Los Angeles) in 2020, Natalia Zuluaga (Miami) in 2019, and Dan Cameron (New York) in 2018.

