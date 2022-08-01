Gov. Beshear: Flooding Death Toll Rises to 30 In Eastern Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear provided a Monday morning update on rescue and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, following historic flooding.

The death toll rose to 30 after severe weather continued to devastate the region over the weekend.

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Gov. Beshear said, noting that Floyd, Magoffin, Knott and Pike counties remain under a flash flood warning Monday morning. “There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right. The most risk is on the northernmost point of the impacted areas, but it is very unstable.”

Deaths by county:

Breathitt County: 7

Clay County: 2

Knott County: 16, including 4 children

Letcher County: 2

Perry County: 3

Due to a high number of calls, an email portal has also been established. People can report a missing person to [email protected] with the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing persons name (first, last)

Missing persons county of residence

Missing persons description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing persons home address and phone number (if known).

“This is going to be a huge challenge, with such a large area hit, to get good unaccounted for numbers, but you out there can help us,” Beshear said previously.

For those who want to donate, the governor has set up the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. As of Monday morning, the fund has raised $1,534,308.30.

Drone shots of the #Flooding in #Kentucky after it the water has receded several feet. #KyWx pic.twitter.com/UPgp6XRzx4 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) July 28, 2022

