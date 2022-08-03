Gallery Round-Up: What To See In The Louisville Visual Arts Scene

“New M/M Paintings” by Andrew Rosenbarger is showing at Galerie Hertz in August.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is only a selection of current exhibitions.



“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“CEREMONIALS”

Through Sept. 2

Art by Wendi Smith.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“ATE x 10”

Aug. 4-Oct. 15

Group exhibition about food.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“THE NOD”

Through Sept. 30

Art exhibition and book release by illustrator August Northcut and photographer Thomas Northcut.

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“FORGOTTEN FOUNDATIONS: LOUISVILLE’S LOST ARCHITECTURE”

Through Sept. 23

Exhibition of photographs and architectural records of destroyed historic architecture in downtown Louisville.

The Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

filsonhistorical.org

“WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION”

Through September

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“NEW M/M PAINTINGS”

Through Aug. 20

First solo exhibition by Andrew Rosenbarger.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;

most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“THE REALITY OF OUR ESSENCE”

Through Aug. 14

Paintings of Black women by Sandra Charles.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sluggermuseum.org

“THE TEXTURES OF MEMORY”

Through Aug. 13

First solo show of new paintings and drawings

by Sara Olshansky.

“FROM THE CABINET OF UNNATURAL CURIOSITIES”

Through Aug. 13

Solo show by Al Gorman.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“SHINING A LIGHT”

Through Aug. 7

Annual photography contest and exhibition.

“WHAT LIFTS YOU”

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“IN A NEW LIGHT”

Through Sept. 1

Couplets of photographs from gallery owner Paul Paletti’s collection.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”

Through Dec. 16

Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.

Photographic Archives

Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu

“I BET WE CAN BUILD THAT: WEBER GROUP PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE”

Through mid-September

A retrospective of the Louisville-based Weber Group design firm.

Portland Museum

2308 Portland Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 12-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.

portlandky.org

“ZECK”

Aug. 5-28

Work by Suzi Zimmerer, Juli Edberg, Nancy Currier and Keith Kleespies.PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“ESTATE OF MIND”

Aug. 5-28

First solo show at Revelry by Liz Richter. Usually a muralist, Richter is showing how she takes her street art sensibility into the gallery.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“SITES AND SIGHTS OF WORK”

Through Aug. 26

Show focusing on printmaking from

19th-21st centuries.

Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville

104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Aug. 26-April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

“PICTURES FROM PIECES – QUILTS FROM THE ELEANOR BINGHAM MILLER COLLECTION”

Through Aug. 21

Features the Speed’s recent gift of 10 American quilts, including many from Kentucky.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“DAY IN & DAY OUT”

Through Sept. 3

Debut exhibition at WheelHouse of art by Colleen Merrill.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

