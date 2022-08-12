Funding Of $20.5 Million Awarded To ReImagine 9th Street, Broadway All The Way 

Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Louisville was receiving $20.5 million in federal RAISE grants to fund two transformational transportation projects: ReImagine 9th Street and Broadway All The Way.

“These projects are part of a larger strategy to reinvigorate West Louisville,” said Mayor Fischer in a statement. “The RAISE grants will allow us to continue […] modernizing our transportation infrastructure, improving connectivity across our city and better supporting all modes of transit.”

ReImagine 9th Street

This project aims to transform 9th Street from a six-lane road into a complete street with pedestrian areas, protected bike facilities, dedicated bus lanes and green infrastructure with “traffic calming measures and smart signals.”

In addition to the federal grant money, the ReImagine 9th Street project is also receiving $500,000 through the State Highway Fund thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear, who wrote letters of support for both of the RAISE grant applications.

Congressman John Yarmuth and the Metro Council also raised funds for the project, culminating in a total of $24.6 million in funding. Work to finalize the designs will begin in 2023, with construction expected to start in the second half of 2025.

“After many years of working to break down the physical and invisible 9th Street divide, we are excited to bring ReImagine 9th Street to life,” said Mayor Fischer. “And this complements the ongoing investments in Beecher Terrace and the broader Russell neighborhood.”

Broadway All The Way

Also receiving funding is the Broadway All The Way project, which aims to add Bus Rapid Transit to Broadway, similar to Dixie Highway’s recent improvements. Plans include adding enhanced pedestrian, bus shelters and bike facilities to Broadway.

This project is still in the planning and design phase, with public engagement opportunities coming soon to gather ideas and feedback. Expect a completed plan for this project by the end of 2025.

“Broadway All the Way will connect neighborhoods from the Highlands in the east to Shawnee in the west,” said Mayor Fischer. “As well as provide an improved transportation experience for everyone who travels this major corridor.”

