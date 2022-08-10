Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

List of food and drink vendors:

Big Nita’s Cheesecakes

Upland Brewery

Chicago Jerk Tacos

Gore’s SmokeOut

Auntiesoulfood

American Stadium Smokehouse

Poppin’ Flavors Popcorn

Snow Queen

Cover Me In Chocolate

Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, and more.

B.A.Y.A. (Beautiful As You Are), a local nonprofit dedicated to helping girls feel confident, will also be onsite with youth vendor tables. Volunteers can sign up for shifts at this link and will receive free food in exchange for their time.

Foodie Fest will have live music from Butch Rice, The Get Down, and The Jesse Lees.

Vloggers will also get the opportunity to participate in a friendly competition by sharing a video with the hashtags #Foodiesunites [sic] and #worldoffoodies. The creator of the most-viewed video will win a $100 gift card. The winner will be announced at 6:50 p.m. at the event.

In a statement, Deja Downey, Chief Communications Officer of World of Foodies, said, “After losing loved ones and overcoming social anxiety due to the global pandemic, we wanted to establish a brand that will embrace EVERYONE! Life is too short! Foodie Fest is a place where it is okay to try new food, enjoy live entertainment and celebrate life together!”

