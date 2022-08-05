Flood Watch Declared For Louisville Until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a flood watch for Jefferson and surrounding counties. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. and NWS warns that flash flooding could close roads throughout the day. The NWS watch reads as following:

“Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

NWS asks that you remember to avoid underpasses and when dealing with flooded roads, never attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Muddy water can conceal dangerous conditions under the surface.

