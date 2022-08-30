Five Finalists Announced In ‘The Louisville’ Cocktail Competition

Mayor Greg Fischer announced five finalists in the competition to create “The Louisville” cocktail using Kentucky bourbon.

Finalists:

Gary Bajdek, Jr. of Bourbon Street Cafe – Woodford Reserve

Heaven Blakely of The Whirling Tiger – Monk’s Road

Isaac Fox of La Chasse – Pinhook

Baker Gonzales of Expo – Knob Creek

Brianna Hlava – Wild Turkey

The winning bartender/mixologist will receive a $15,000 cash prize and some serious bragging rights. The four runners-up will receive $500 and a swag bag.

“Over the last decade, we’ve worked to fully embrace our city’s rich heritage with bourbon, including over 10 new bourbon experiences for visitors and residents to enjoy. The Louisville cocktail is the next step in the evolution of bourbonism,” said Mayor Fischer. “This cocktail is expected to be synonymous with our city and our beloved, diverse and delightful bourbon – wherever bourbon is served.”

The finalists were chosen based on a combination of both professional judging (75%), and fan voting (25%). Professional spirits and cocktail judges assessed the 16 semifinalists based upon originality, presentation, and the story behind the cocktail.

The finalists will appear for one last competition at Bourbon & Beyond on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Finalist Judges at Bourbon & Beyond:

Mayor Greg Fischer

Fred Minnick – longtime spirits critic and founder of the American Spirits Council of Tasters

Samara Davis – CEO and founder of the Black Bourbon Society

Chris Santos – “Chopped” Chef Judge

Peggy Noe Stevens – Master Taster, founder of Bourbon Women and Bourbon Hall of Famer

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.