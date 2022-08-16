FEMA Adopts Texting For The First Time To Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims 

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be making changes to better assist those affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Texting : In a first for FEMA, the agency will be using a texting program to contact claimants.

Denied Claims : FEMA said they would contact everyone whose claim was previously denied.

Faster Approval : FEMA staff at disaster recovery centers have been given the authority to approve claims onsite, streamlining the process.

Traveling to Homes : Mobile units with FEMA representatives are traveling home-to-home to assess and approve claims onsite.

Gov. Beshear said in a statement that he appreciated the extra steps FEMA was taking to assist Kentuckians.

“This is critically important as we move forward, and I appreciate the extra steps FEMA is taking,” said Gov. Beshear said. “I urge flood victims to have all documentation on hand in case their application can be approved during a DRC appointment or onsite property visit.”

Eastern Kentucky Slowly Rebuilding

As assistance continues to pour in, Eastern Kentucky is slowly rebuilding.

Power outages down to 74 from 25,111 on July 28.

Drinking water disconnections down to 4,700 from 40,000 on July 28.

Water connections under Boil Water Advisory are down to 23,947 from 46,000 on July 28.

Nearly a thousand loads of debris have been removed as of Sunday, Aug. 14.

All roadways and bridges have been assessed, with 27 state and county bridges remaining impassable, and 108 bridges being identified for repair or replacement.

Kentucky State Parks continue to house those who have been displaced — 313 people currently. Over 20 local organizations have stepped up to house others.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

At the time of writing, $6,224,974 has been raised from 33,709 donations. The governor has asked that Kentuckians do not donate clothing. Those donations are overcrowding much-needed storage space. He asked those willing to make monetary donations through trusted funds. To donate online, visit TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.