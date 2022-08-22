Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses.

Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.

The Taste of Louisville will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at Mellwood Art Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue.)

The event will also have a silent auction and live music. Proceeds will benefit Frankie’s Family, a local nonprofit that collects and gives out Christmas presents to children.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.