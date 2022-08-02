Donation Drive For Eastern Kentucky Floods At Louisville Metro Hall On Wednesday

City Hall has lit its clock tower green as a symbol of compassion.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a donation drive to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to help supply the Whitesburg Medical Clinic in Eastern Kentucky.

The clinic was devastated by the recent flooding and is in immediate need of essential hygiene and sanitary products. A minimum of 3,000 of the following items are needed:

Soap, body wash, bath wipes and facial tissues

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Hairbrushes and combs

Disposable razors and shaving cream

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

First aid kits and items included in first aid kits

Fans and dehumidifiers

Hand sanitizer

“We are only beginning to understand the extent of the destruction, and yet so many Louisvillians are stepping up and asking how they can help,” said Mayor Fischer in a statement. “One of the big needs right now is for general hygiene products, so let’s all come together and pack a truck with supplies for Eastern Kentucky.”

The mayor’s office is partnering with SOS International for this donation drive, and SOS trucks will be parked in front of the Metro Hall (527 W. Jefferson St.) on Wednesday from 8–3 p.m.

Louisvillians are encouraged to bring any items specifically off the list for donation.

The mayor will also be lighting the Metro Hall and the City Hall Clock Tower with green from Aug. 2-8 to honor those lost or impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

