Deer Park Is Set To Host The Live Music Event PorchFest Next Month

On Sept. 18, The Deer Park neighborhood is back with its version of PorchFest. The idea of PorchFest was originally from Ithaca, New York and was intended to bring communities closer by offering a cozy way to listen to music, in a very un-”Deliverance”-like way. I’m sure someone has played Dueling Banjos at one of these events and without the “hillbilly” stereotypes.

Some of the festivals have grown to include adjacent events like arts festivals.

Deer Park’s PorchFest is about the music. The festival will kick off at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. The sites are listed on the website. Be respectful, though — even though it’s a concert, the yards and homes do belong to someone.

According to the website, The bands slated to appear so far are:

Blind Feline, Voice Collective of Louisville

David Serchuk, Paul McGee, Moonwatcher

Joe Spencer, Frankie Leo, Dimestore Dandy, Chenille OKeel, Charlie Humble Band, Greg & Kristin, Bernadette & Friends

Nathan Strange, Jenn & Brittany, Anne Saint X

N Bayly Project, As You Are

Ben Helm & The Gel Wells, Definitely Pinwheels, Louisville Gypsy Jazz, Parker & Jannell

Dave Olshefski, Kentuckiana Suzuki

Pat Younger & The Palo Verde

Nise the Nymph, Marty Rosen, No Bottom Boys

Dustin Edge, The Dalton P Experience

2 for the Road

Kevin Niehoff

If you’re a musician or band interested in participating: https://www.deerparklouisville.com/events/porchfest/porchfest-porch-signup

Check out this video for last year’s festival:

