Dairy Kastle On Eastern Parkway Closes Early This Summer Season

On Sunday, Louisville ice cream shop Dairy Kastle announced it would be closing early this summer season, due to a staffing shortage.

The shop usually stays open until October, but this season came to an abrupt end as the shop posted about the closing on Twitter and Instagram. The popular Eastern Parkway spot plans to open again in March 2023.

