Camp FurKids Dog Daycare To Open In Former Paw Zone Location

Exit The Paw Zone, enter Camp FurKids. Sporting a fresh new coat of dark green paint, the space at 1501 Mellwood Ave. that used to ring out with happy barks and howls will soon be rowdy again.

Based on Facebook posts, it appears Camp FurKids Dog Daycare and Boarding plans to open sometime in early October. The Paw Zone closed back in the spring after 12 years in business.

Much like its predecessor, Camp FurKids will offer daycare in increments of half days (five hours or less) or full days, which offer curbside drop-off and pickup. Half days start at $18 for a single session and full days start at $30, with discounted rates based on purchasing more than one session at a time.

Overnight boarding will commence sometime in 2023, according to the business’ website. Daycare hours will be 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; Camp FurKids will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Dogs will be tested one-on-one for sociability before they will be allowed to stay. In addition, dogs must be spayed/neutered after nine months old, and must have the following vaccination updates: Rabies, DHLPP, Bordetella (required yearly, preferred every 6 months), and Canine Influenza (1st time canine influenza shot requires a booster 2-4 weeks after initial vaccine).

Meanwhile, in addition to the external change in look, the interior of the space also is in the process of getting a cleaning and new paint.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.