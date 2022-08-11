Black Heritage: Pioneers in Racing and Art Event at Kentucky Derby Museum

Ray Daniels and Greg Harbut, co-founders of Living the Dream Stables and the Ed Brown Society.

This panel discussion on Black Heritage: Pioneers in Racing and Art will be held in the Great Hall at the Kentucky Derby Museum next Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The event will host conversations with three recent Black ‘pioneers’ on the impacts that Black Americans have had in Thoroughbred Racing and Art. Panelists will be artist Lance Newman, and Living The Dream Stable owners Greg Harbut and Ray Daniels.

Guests will begin the evening with cocktails and nibbles while the museum will be open for guests to explore the Black Heritage in Racing exhibit.

Lance Newman will discuss the story of the woman behind his portrait, “The Will of Aunt Eliza.” The piece was the winner of the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Black Heritage in Racing Art Contest.

Newman will then lead a discussion with Harbut and Daniels as they connect the audience to the past, present and future of Black people in Thoroughbred Racing and arts. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the conversation during the Q&A session.

At the end of the evening guests will be able to view “The Greatest Race” film in 360° degrees.

Tickets are $35 and include:

Tour of Black Heritage in Racing Exhibit

Panel Discussion – Black Heritage: Pioneers in Racing and Art

Screening of the 360° movie The Greatest Race

Two complimentary cocktails

Passed hors d’oeuvres

Cash bar

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.