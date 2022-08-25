Big Summer Book Sale With Over 20,000 Books At Locust Grove

With more than 20,000 new, used and antiquarian books to choose from, every reader and book collector is bound to find something within their budget. The available books will encompass every genre including travel, science, fiction, cookbooks, history, children’s books and more. Parents can get books for the kids and for themselves too!

All proceeds from the Big Summer Book Sale will benefit Locust Grove and go toward the preservation and interpretation of the National Historic Landmark.

Masks are strongly recommended for guests while shopping.

WHAT:

Stock up for back-to-school season during the annual Big Summer Book Sale at Locust Grove.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Members’ Preview)

Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Locust Grove

561 Blakenbaker Lane

Louisville, Kentucky, 40207

FOLLOW:

ABOUT LOCUST GROVE:

Locust Grove is a National Historic Landmark that encompasses the 55-acre estate of William Croghan and Louisville founder George Rogers Clark. Locust Grove is dedicated to showcasing an accurate portrayal of early Kentucky history by telling the stories of all individuals who contributed to the history of the property, including the men, women and children that were enslaved during their time at Locust Grove. Locust Grove offers a variety of tours, events and programs throughout the year for all age groups and interests. To start your journey where Louisville begins, visit locustgrove.org.

Other events at Locust Grove:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LECTURE Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. On September 7 at 1 p.m., Kentucky writer, Bailey Vandiver, will present “Resurrecting Alice Allison Dunnigan!” Alice Allison Dunnigan was the first Black woman journalist to be credentialed to the White House and Capitol press corps in 1947 and her name was frequently in both headlines and bylines during her lifetime. However, facing both racism and sexism her accomplishments are largely unknown. This lecture seeks to change that and share her story. This lecture will be held in the Auditorium of Locust Grove. Refreshments will be served, starting at 1 p.m., with lecture beginning at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $6, or $4 for members of Locust Grove.

FALL ANTIQUES MARKET Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. “Treasures from bygone centuries abound at this favorite fall sale, from delicate china teapots to silver spoons, vintage jewelry to Kentucky-made chairs — there’s something for all tastes and every budget. Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, textiles, jewelry, ephemera, silver, and more. Admission includes tours of the historic house museum offered beginning at 1 p.m. Event organizer: Rod Lich. Food & drink available. $8 adults; children under 12 free.”