Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS

Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms.

Each guest who brings “a collection” of the supplies listed below will receive one complimentary ticket with a paid admission.

Here’s their list of requests:

Pencils (Ticonderoga or similar quality)

Art erasers

Crayola watercolor sets

Colored pencils

Glue sticks (Elmer’s or UHU)

Sharpie markers

Crayola Model Magic (white)

Yarn

In a statement, Melisa Gano, instructional lead for the arts for JCPS, said, “School supply budgets for visual arts education are limited so these donations will go far in helping teachers have what they need to make art classes successful and engaging for students. It’s important that we have the necessary resources for students to express their ideas, opinions and dreams through art.”

Beyond Van Gogh’s Louisville stop opened at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Wednesday, July 6, and runs Wednesday through Saturday every week through Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets start at $23.99 for children (ages 5-15) and $39.99 for adults, and you can buy them at this link.

The JCPS school year begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 10.