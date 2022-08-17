Art Sanctuary Will Host An Abortion Rights Benefit, ‘No Body’s Business,’ This Weekend

This Saturday, Art Sanctuary will present the “No Body’s Business,” a fundraiser for Kentucky Health Justice.

The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Art Sanctuary, 1433 S Shelby St., and will include burlesque, music, multimedia, visual art, vendors, voter registration and resources about women’s health. The event is for the 18 and over crowd.

The event, according to organizers, will “raise awareness as to how the SCOTUS overturn of Roe V Wade will impact the lives and decisions of everyone no matter your pronoun. The Roe decision is about more than just a women’s right to choose; it opens the door to overturning marriage rights, contraception rights, voting rights, etc. If this sounds alarmist and dramatic just Google it. Justice Clarence Thomas argued in a concurring opinion that the Supreme Court ‘should reconsider’ its past rulings codifying rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.”

Tickets for the event at $30 in advance and $35 at the door. There are VIP tables for 4 available for $160. Tickets available via Art Sanctuary’s website.

All of the crew and acts appearing are volunteers and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Kentucky Health Justice Network, an organization providing financial support for humans in need of abortions and assistance for gender affirming care.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.