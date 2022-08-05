5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)

Friday, Aug. 5

Street Rod Nationals (Aug. 5–7)

Kentucky Expo Center

$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m.

See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.

Louisville Racing FC vs. Washington Spirit

Lynn Family Stadium

$10-$30 | 8 p.m.

Support professional athletics in Louisville at this match. The team needs your support while going head to head against Washington Spirit, a team ranked only one place above Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. It’s going to be a good one.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Summer Beer Fest

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

$55-$85 | 5-8 p.m.

The Summer Beer Fest at the Frazier is moving onto Main Street. Enjoy brews from local and national breweries, tasty snacks from food trucks and live music. The Frazier is donating a portion of the proceeds to the American Red Cross in support of Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Learn more about the Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts here.

Made Market: Summer 2022

Mellwood Art Center

$3-$5 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Looking for some quality, hand-made items for your home? Want to support local vendors? This market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. The Made Market boasts that it approves all of the vendors to ensure they’re local and that their products are of the highest quality. And even if you don’t buy anything, you’re sure to come away with some great ideas.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Visiting An East Indian Classical Dance

Speed Art Museum

Free | 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

In this Sunday Showcase at the Speed Art Museum, the Eyakkam Dance Company will be performing a special dance: Bharatanatyam. A 2,200-year-old classical dance form from Southern India, that depicts stories through body language and abstract dance. LEO recently spoke with Shyama Iyer, a Bharatanatyam dancer herself, about the power of the performance: “When we come from solely the Western perspective — Greek theater — we’re limited to a certain aesthetic and I think that bringing in an Eastern or an Indian aesthetic is just giving us so much more to work with and it has its own contributions.”

