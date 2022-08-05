5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/26)

FRIDAY

Taste of South Louisville

Churchill Downs

$50 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Taste food from over 20 vendors and restaurants located in South Louisville like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe and Vietnamese Kitchen. This is a great chance to try a bunch of new places all at once. All proceeds go to South Louisville Community Ministries mission of “providing emergency assistance and compassionate advocacy to our neighbors in crisis.” To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY

Louisville FC Watch Party

Fall City Brewing

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, Louisville City FC is playing an away game this weekend against the Indy Eleven in Indianapolis. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show your support. Head to Fall City Brewing for a watch party with fellow fans that includes $3 Lou City pints.

Brew at the Zoo & Wine Too!

Louisville Zoo

$40-$125 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy delicious tastings from local breweries and wineries, and expect a few animal encounters (weather permitting) at this annual Brew at the Zoo and Wine too. All guests must be 21 or older, and can bring lawn chairs and blankets for the Oasis Field Lawn where there will be live music by the duo Kevin and Lauren. Beer and wine will be available until 9 p.m., and a ticket will get you 20 tickets for 2 oz pours.

St. Matthews Potato Festival

310 Ten Pin Lane

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

For the first time since 1952, St. Matthews is hosting a Potato Festival. This reimagined festival will have an old-fashioned charm with a Spud Putt hole-in-one contest, a Tater Trot fun walk, and a Mashed Potato Hits concert in the park. Not to mention plenty of food vendors.

SUNDAY

Slur Your Role 103

Kaiju

$6 donation | 5:30-11 p.m.

Join Nerd Louisville at Kaiju bar for a night of drunken D&D madness. There are games for every level of experience and helpful Dungeon Masters to guide you along. Games include Fallout RPG and the D&D 5E Multiverse. For more info on the scenarios you’re walking into, or to read Nerd Louisville’s code of conduct, click here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.