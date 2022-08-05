5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/19)

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Expo Center

$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m.

The list of things to do at the fair goes on and on — live music, fair food, carnival rides, farm animals, award winning fish aquariums, etc. So pick a day (Aug. 18-28), read LEO’s Guide, and head to the Kentucky Expo Center for a fun-filled day.

August After Hours

Speed Art Museum

$20 | 5-10 p.m.

If the fair isn’t your kinda thing, then maybe this After Hours party at the Speed Art Museum is. This edition will feature art-making of DIY barn quilt coasters, a gallery talk with Curator Scott Erbes, a screening of “After Sherman” in Speed Cinema, karaoke with live band Full Contact Karaoke and more.

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

Hi-Wire Turns 1!

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | Times vary

Hi-Wire Brewing is celebrating their 1-year anniversary in Louisville with a “birthday bash.” From 2-5 p.m. there will be a photo booth with airbrush tattoos and face painting by Flutterbrush Entertainment and from 9 p.m. to midnight the space will turn into a “West-Coast inspired dance party” with glow sticks, glow glasses and music by DJ Phantom.

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion

Hickory Street between Goss & Lydia

No cover | 12-5 p.m.

The Louisville Food Truck Association is invading Schnitzelburg! Check out over 25 food trucks and sweet treats along Hickory Street in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. The association warns, this is the “first of many neighborhood invasions, your neighborhood could be next.”

