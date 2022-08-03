3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (8/19)

Friday, Aug. 19-20

Louisville Jazz Fest

Iroquois Amphitheater

$155 (both days) | Times vary

Come experience the Louisville Jazz Fest hosted by Euge Groove and featuring music from Norman Brown, Paul Taylor, Peter White as well as Groove. There will be additional performances by Vincent Ingala, Eric Darius and Jazz In Pink.



Saturday, Aug. 20

Built to Spill

Headliners Music Hall

$25 | 8 p.m.

Through slightly jammy, experimental indie that has slices of underground pop and slacker punk, Built To Spill has created warm, thoughtful music since the early ‘90s. Prism Bitch and Scrunchies open.



Will Wood

Zanzabar

$35 | 7:30 p.m.

The music of Will Wood is extremely agile, as it jumps genres, styles, tones and intensities, creating something that is unpredictable and mesmerizing.



Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.