3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)

Friday, Aug. 5

Indignant Few, Creeps Inc., Benman & Rinko the Rocket and Broken Nails

Zanzabar

$12 | 8 p.m.

A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts.

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/album/overcome">Overcome by Broken Nails</a>

MUNA

Headliners Music Hall

$30 | 8 p.m.

Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens.



Sunday, Aug. 7

Hymns for the Holler

The Whirling Tiger

$20 | 8 p.m.

A benefit to help those affected by the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky, this concert features Louisville musicians Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Kiana & the Sun Kings, Jaye Jayle, Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Brett & Donnie with special guest Trevsax. All proceeds benefit Appalshop’s Flood Recovery Efforts. Donations of supplies will also be accepted.



