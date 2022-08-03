3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/26)

Saturday, Aug. 27

B*tcHyGlitZyCoOl

Mercury Ballroom

$25 | 6 p.m.

A night of local music featuring a packed lineup, including Carly Johnson, Kiana & the Sun Kings, Sweet G & the Shine and Routine Caffeine. There will also be tarot readings, full glitter service and a portion of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.



Sunday, Aug. 28

An Evening with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Part atmospheric psych-rock, part outlaw-era-adjacent country that owes a debt to albums like Workingman’s Dead, Daniel Donato’s music is a sharp, effortless mixture of the past that fits right into the present.



Self-Help, Qwerty

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 7 p.m.

New York City’s Self-Help blends experimental slacker rock, slick alt-pop and some clever sprinkles of jazz to create something that you feel like you’ve heard a hundred times before, but even though that familiarity is there, it’s tweaked and different and unique. Qwerty opens.



