3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (8/12)

FRIDAY, August 12

Hymns For The Holler: A Concert for Appalshop

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$25 | 8 p.m.

Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)

Three Dog Night

Caesars Southern Indiana

$65.50+ | 8 p.m.

Classic ’70s rock that’s been covered by the likes of Elvis, Cher and so many more. Judging by their other setlists from this tour, you can expect to hear classics like “Never Been to Spain,” “Shambala” and “Mama Told Me Not to Come.”

SATURDAY, August 13

LOONA

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$80-$130 | 7:30 p.m.

The members of K-pop girl group LOONA have had international popularity for years, but their stop in Louisville tonight is part of their first ever world tour. Tonight’s show is mostly sold out already (which should be no surprise to K-pop stans), but you can still buy verified resale tickets at the link above.



