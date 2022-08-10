10 Things To Do Under $10 This Week In Louisville (8/22)

Monday, Aug. 22

Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m.

The Fair lasts until the 28th, so you have all week to check out the endless list of things to do. For a quick guide of what to expect, head to LEO’s Guide.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Kentucky is Worth Fighting For: Rally in Louisville

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Charles Booker is the first African American from Kentucky to receive a major party nomination for U.S. Senate. This rally will feature Booker and special guest Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge, as well as musical guest Marzz. To attend, please RSVP here.

Tail-Wagging Tuesdays

Frank’s Whiskey Place

No cover | 4:30-7 p.m.

National Dog Day is Friday, so there are plenty of dog-themed events this week including Tail-Wagging Tuesday at Frank’s Whiskey Place. This benefit happy hour supports the Animal Care Society and will also feature the Woof’n Waggon food truck for dogs, Michter’s Bourbon drink specials and a raffle for a dog-centric prize.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Games on Tap: Atrium

Atrium Brewing

No cover | 6:30-11 p.m.

Join Games on Tap at Atrium Brewing for a night of social board gaming. The games available are described in the event post as “more modern ones like Just One, Codenames and Klask. But don’t be intimidated if you’re not familiar […] we have friendly and patient hosts who will help you select a game, set it up, and explain the rules.”

Good Stand Up Comedy with Dan Alten & Friends

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8 p.m.

Head to The Whirling Tiger for a night of good stand up comedy with Dan Alten, June Dempsey, Sean Smith, Josh Gibson and Lena Beamish. And if that isn’t enough comedy for you …

Thursday, Aug. 25

First Round of Funniest Person In Louisville

Falls City Brewing Co.

$10 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Comics from Louisville and the surrounding area will compete for the title of Funniest Person in Louisville. This is the first round, with winners selected by audience and judge voting. Contestants include Violet Olds, Zach Brumback, Andy Imlay, Kris Izzi, David Williams, Nathan Alexander, Zach Bryant, Danielle Schwolow, Luke Willoughby, June Dempsey and Dusty Carter.

KY Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast Protest

Kentucky State Fair

Registration required | 6-8 a.m.

The Fairness Campaign, along with seven other advocacy groups and unions, are protesting the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Ham Breakfast. The protest is over discriminatory policies found in KFB’s policy book, which the Fairness Campaign has detailed here. To join the protest you must register here for details.

FURsdays at the Market

Logan Street Market

No cover | 5-8 p.m.

Join the Bourbon City Barkery for a “Doggie Block PAWty,” where $1 of every drink sold will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. There will be $6 Tito’s Specialty Puptails and on-site nail trimmings for your pups.

Friday, Aug. 26

National Dog Day Celebration

Club K9 Dog Bar

$10 | 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate National Dog Day at Club K9 where your pooch can enjoy a pool party, dog-themed shopping bazaar, and the club will hold the final round of their doggie photo contest. The humans can enjoy brews from the bar and bites from the food truck. Dogs must be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and owners must be 18+.

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Central Park

$15 | 6-10 p.m.

Yes, this event is $5 over the $10 limit, but it’s such a slamdunk how could we not talk about it? Spend this Friday in Louisville’s beautiful Central Park, sipping on brews from 15 of your favorite local breweries: Goodwood, West Sixth, Monnik, and the list goes on. Food trucks include Al Prince Mediterranean, Grecian Mama, Good Belly and Froggy’s Popcorn. Live music by indie band Bridge 19 and Little Band. This is a pet friendly event if you have a leash, and don’t forget your ID.