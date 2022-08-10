10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (8/1)

Monday, Aug. 1

Metal Monday with Taken Lives & Isolator

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 9 p.m.

It’s Monday, so you probably want to rage. Head to Highland Taproom for metal music and karaoke from local bands Taken Lives and Isolator. As the Facebook description says: “Fun, Food, and Booze.”

Plant Swap

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30-10 p.m.

Or maybe you’re more of the nurturing type. If so, Hi-Wire Brewing hosts a monthly Plant Swap. While you’re sipping a sweet brew, you can swap succulents, tools, or tips and tricks. As the Facebook event puts it: “you’ve got plant-y of opportunities to hang with your green-thumbed buds!”

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Q&A with Congressman John Yarmuth

4936 Brownsboro Road

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Congressman John Yarmuth is retiring after this term, but before he goes, he would like to voice his support for his replacement: Kentucky’s Senate Democratic Leader, Morgan McGarvey. If you would like to hear more or thank the Congressman for his years of service, the Floyd’s Fork Democratic Club is hosting a Q&A with the LEO Founder at the All Peoples, a Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville FC

Lynn Family Stadium

Prices vary (start at $10) | 8 p.m.

Finally! Louisville is home to a top-tier professional sports team – Racing Louisville FC. Unfortunately, the team is having a tough season (ranked 11 of 12 in the National Women’s Soccer League). But this is when they need your support the most. Tickets start at $10 and go up quickly from there. So in case the prices are too steep for you, here is a list of fan-friendly bars where you can support from afar.

Wednesday. Aug. 3

Shakespeare in Dance: As You Like It – Louisville Ballet

Central Park

Free | Times vary

Kentucky Shakespeare has been getting rave reviews (as usual), and this week you can catch their collaboration with Louisville Ballet. Shakespeare In Dance is sure to be a unique production, and one won’t forget soon.

Afternoon Lecture Series: Cave Hill Cemetery: A History of Louisville’s City of the Dead

Historic Locust Grove

$4-6 | 1 p.m.

Interested in learning more about Cave Hill? Join Michael Higgs, the executive officer of the cemetery, for a presentation on the formation and growth of this historic cemetery. The lecture will be held in the Auditorium of Locust Grove with light refreshments.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Funniest Person in Louisville Contest

Aloft Louisville Downtown

$10 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Louisville Laughs is hosting a Funniest Person In Louisville Contest, with the finalists moving onto the finals where there will be cash prizes on the line. Winners will be selected by audience voting and judges. It’s a night of laughs with food and drinks provided by the Corner restaurant in the Aloft Lobby.

Friday, Aug. 5

Live Music: City Awake, Sleep Aura, Kanashii, Day Aches

21st In Germantown

$10 | 7 p.m.

21st In Germantown, the unique restaurant / concert hall is hosting a night of live music with bands City Awake, Sleep Aura, Kanashii and Day Aches. Watch City Awake’s newest music video here.

Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute

Jeffersonville Riverstage

Free | 7 p.m.

The rock and roll of AC/DC will never die. Enjoy this rockin’ tribute to the band on the Indiana side of the river (with the city skyline in view). There will also be food trucks at the Bud Light beer garden, and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila. No smoking or pets allowed on the lawn. Chairs and blankets allowed but not tents.

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Lynn Family Stadium

Prices vary (start at $10) | 8 p.m.

Yet another chance to support professional athletics in Louisville. As we said before, the team could use your support this year. And good news, the Washington Spirit are only one rank above Racing Louisville FC in the league. So this could be an explosive match to be at. But we get it, sometimes you gotta budget. So once again, here’s that list of fan-friendly bars by Racing Louisville FC themselves.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.