10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10 This Week (8/29)

Monday, Aug. 29

Slackline Kentucky Monday Funday

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

All skill levels are welcome to this community slacklining event. There will be multiple slacklines setup of varying difficulty. You can find them to the left of the Big Four Walking Bridge, next to Acro Yoga Louisville. This is a great opportunity for the more curious of you to try both.

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

Free | 9 p.m.

Or maybe you’re more of a headbanger? Then head to Highlands Tap Room for a show with Nephilim, and the debut of Cleveland band – Slow Wake.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Trivia Tuesday

Multiple Locations

Free | 7-9 p.m.

There is a lot of trivia happening this Tuesday in Louisville. All are free-to-play, and all go from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. So choose wisely:

Trivia Night at Parlour on Frankfort is a family-friendly event with great prizes. Arrive early and get some pizza before things get going. Organizers will be abiding by 6-feet distancing in an effort to prevent COVID-19 spreading.

Trivia Night at Atrium Brewing has competitive questions, delicious brews from Atrium, and food courtesy of Daryk’s. Free to play with prizes for first and second place.

Stump Trivia Quiz at Against the Grain (ATG) Brewery and Public House is back. This trivia night has been on hiatus since the Pandemic, but now it’s better than ever with a digital scoring system. Venue capacity may be limited, call ahead to RSVP.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Steam Exchange: Beats and Brews

TEN20 Craft Brewery

Donations | 6-10 p.m.

TEN20 Brewery is hosting a fundraiser event for Steam Exchange (the group recently involved in Shawnee Park’s new mural honoring Louisville Legend “Bud” Dorsey). This fundraiser will have live screen printing, screen printed merchandise and live music from Steam Exchange alum. Also, a portion of proceeds from every Storyteller beer sold will go directly to the Steam Exchange.

Watch Louisville City FC

Falls City Brewing

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Interested in watching the Louisville City away game with some fellow fans? Head to Falls City to cheer on Lou City as they face No. 9 ranked Indy Eleven in Indianapolis. Falls City will also be offering $3 Lou City pints all night.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday 20th Anniversary

Big Four Lawn

Free | Starts at 5 p.m.

Celebrate WFPK’s 20th anniversary of Waterfront Wednesday, with music by Joan Osborne (9 p.m.), Seratones (7:30 p.m.) and Mark Charles (6 p.m.).

Thursday, Sept. 1

Louisville Palace’s 94th Anniversary – Screening of “Casablanca”

Louisville Palace

$8 | 7 p.m.

Pop the collar on your favorite trench coat for this screening of a classic noir film. The Louisville Palace Theatre is honoring its original grand opening date with a screening of the classic noir film “Casablanca” (which is celebrating its own 80th anniversary). Tickets are first come first serve, be sure to arrive early for seating.

Friday, Sept. 2

WorldFest (Sept. 2-5)

Belvedere

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Head to the Belvedere —behind the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts —for Louisville’s premier international festival. This event will feature over 150 vendors and three entertainment stages showcasing international, national, regional and local talent and merchandise.

