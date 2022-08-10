10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (8/15)

MONDAY, Aug. 15

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

Free | 9 p.m.

It’s Monday, that’s reason enough to headbang to some metal. This week’s show is a special birthday show for bartender Fergie and will have music by Shi (described as Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom Metal) and REDIVIDER (described as Slamming Death Metal).

Another One Down!, Fight Club, Overchoice

Mag Bar

$10 | 5 p.m.

When you get off work, head to one of Louisville’s favorite dive bars for a show with bands Another One Down, Fight Club, Gold Steps, Overchoice (from Kentucky) and As It May. This is a 21+ show.

TUESDAY, Aug. 16

Interstellar Night Market

Galaxie Bar

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

This is the second installment of the Interstellar Night Market. Hosted by Galaxie Bar, this night is for “creativity, unity, and connection through music!” There will be a silent disco by Psanctuary Sacred Mushroom Church, aura photos by Rays Aura Portraits, interactive mushroom art by Spore Art Studio, a live painting by Dreamee Lean and over 20 local vendors.

Dog Days at the Park

Louisville Slugger Field

$10-$16 | 6:35 p.m.

Grab your fur friends and head to Louisville Slugger Field for a day at the ballpark that also benefits the Kentucky Humane Society. All dogs must be leashed and up-to-date on their shots. Human tickets are $10 in advance ($13 day of) with dog tickets $3 (benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society). And to make life easier on yourself, sign the Dog Day waiver ahead of time.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17

Harry Potter Trivia

Tin Roof Louisville

Free | 7 p.m.

For all you Potterheads, Tin Roof is transfigurating into Hogwarts for a special night of Harry Potter Trivia. There are prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places and table reservations are required. Bar seating is first come first serve. So good luck to all you witches and wizards out there.

Games on Tap: Mile Wide

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 6:30-10 p.m.

Or maybe you’re more of a board games over trivia type? In that case, head towards Germantown for a night of Games on Tap at Mile Wide Beer Co. The games available are described in the event post as “more modern ones like Just One, Codenames and Klask. But don’t be intimidated if you’re not familiar […] we have friendly and patient hosts who will help you select a game, set it up, and explain the rules.”

THURSDAY, Aug. 18

Grandma’s Boys, Chorin, Yellow Cellophane

The Whirling Tigers

$10 | 9 p.m.

See a pop punk show at The Whirling Tiger, the self-described “modern cocktail den with a live music venue in tow. Party in front, business in the back.” Headlining the show is Grandma’s Boys, featuring performances by Chorin and Yellow Cellophane.

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

Women’s Cup Fan Fest

Falls City Brewing Co.

Free | 8 p.m.-midnight

The Women’s Cup is coming back to Louisville with six world class soccer matches at Lynn Family Stadium. While tickets might be more than $10, it’ll be worth it to go. But if you can’t, join this official Women’s Cup Fan Fest with live music by DJ MIKUS.

Opening of Hayrides at Foxhollow Market

8905 Highway 329

$5 | 4-6 p.m.

Fall fever is officially here, with the beginning of hayrides during Foxhollow Farm’s market hours. Kids get in free, and adults get to take advantage of a special Happy Hour at the Foxhollow Market. Learn more about the farm’s dedication to sustainability here.

Extra Crispy Dog Days Of August Show

The Bard’s Town

$10 | 8 p.m.

Enjoy a cold drink at The Bard’s Town while the Extra Crispy Improv Comedy Troupe puts on a show where all proceeds go to Flood Relief for Eastern Kentucky. You can literally help people by laughing. It’s a win-win.