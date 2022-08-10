10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

MONDAY, August 8

Back to School Rave/Dance Party

American Turners

Free | Starts at 7 p.m.

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party.

Metal Monday w/ The Svengali Fiasco & Dr. Rendezvous

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 9 p.m.

There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series.

TUESDAY, August 9

Point’s Poetry Slam

Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown

$7 for competitors, free for attendees | 7-9:30 p.m.

Give slam poetry a try or watch the competition, hosted by poet DeepSea Rice.

THURSDAY, August 11

Throwback Thursday

Belle of Louisville (401 W. River Rd.)

$10 | Boarding starts at 6:30, cruise from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This month, all of the Belle’s Throwback Thursday events are themed around the ’90s, so make sure to dress up in your best chokers, camo pants, jelly shoes and/or JNCOs, with or without frosted tips.

OVW Live: Episode 1200

Davis Arena (4400 Shepherdsville Road)

$10 GA, $5 first-time fans, free for kids 8 and under | 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Wrestling’s weekly show will shoot its 1200th episode, and you can be part of the audience. The fight card includes Jessie Godderz, Leila Grey, James Storm, Tony Gunn and HollyHood Haley J.

Thunderdome: Parody

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Local comedians will be given a theme and will have to create a set based on that. At the end, the audience will choose the winner of the elite “Master Blaster of Ceremonies” title.

FRIDAY, August 12

“Howl at the Moon” Flower U-Pick

Knobstone Flower Farm

$5 adults, $3 students | 7:30 – 10:30 pm.

Yes, there will be an actual collective howl at the full moon at this flower-picking event. The first 100 guests will receive glow sticks; guests are also encouraged to bring their own flashlights. There’ll be free cookies and ICEE pops.

St. Joe’s 173rd Picnic For the Kids

St. Joseph Children’s Home

Free | 5-10 p.m.

You know it, you love it — it’s time once again for the St. Joe’s picnic, a two-day event. There’ll be live music, food and drinks, carnival and casino games, and raffles. And it’s all for a great cause: funding the St. Joseph Children’s Home for children who have been removed from their homes due to severe abuse and neglect.

Anti Valentine’s Day Party (21+)

Losers 812

Free | 8 p.m.

Dancing to a night full of breakup songs will make you feel less like a loser at this halfway-to-Valentine’s-Day party at Southern Indiana’s newest rock bar.

Jammin In Jeff Season Finale: Juice Box Heroes

Jeffersonville RiverStage

Free | 7-10:30 p.m.

The last show of the season in this free outdoor concert series across the river features two local cover bands.

