WWE Monday Night RAW Will Return To The Yum! Center This Fall

Seth Rollins, who will be at the RAW event in Louisville in November. | Screenshot from RAW.

The KFC Yum! Center announced yesterday that WWE Monday Night RAW will return to the Yum! Center on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Wrestlers who have been announced for the show include Seth Rollins, Riddle, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley and more who have not yet been announced. (The lineup may change.)

Although the show is several months away, you’ll be able to get your tickets later this week on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m., at this TicketMaster link and in person at the Yum! Center box office, which is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket prices will range from $23-$125.

