What The LOU Fest Canceled After Venue, Schedule Change

What The LOU announced the cancellation last night in an Instagram story that has since been deleted. In a new story this morning, What The LOU owner Kris King wrote:

“We regretfully had to cancel the Festival after moving locations to OVW’s Davis Arena. The upper management pulled the plug after initially giving us the green light. We have no issues with OVW the brand or the talent and look forward to hopefully working with them again in the near future. A huge thank you to the festival planning team as well as our performers, vendors and sponsors. We will re group [sic], and learn from this experience. See you in 2023.”

The Germantown vintage store What The LOU had first announced its What The LOU Fest in June, as a three-day street festival on Spratt Street and Goss Avenue.

Now, though, there’s a final announcement about the event: it’s been canceled completely.

* Yesterday, we shared that the festival would be moving to the Ohio Valley Wrestling headquarters at Davis Arena.