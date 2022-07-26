The Wiggle Room Will Close In Early August

The Wiggle Room, a Highlands bar known for its dance parties, pinball machines, wall-projected movies and all-vegan menu, announced on social media this afternoon that it will close on Aug. 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theWiggleRoom (@thewiggleroomlou)

The bar opened in December 2021, replacing what had previously been HopCat.

In an Instagram post, owners JC Denison, Emily Ruff, and Stan Chase said:

“Friends, It has been an honor to Wiggle with you at 1066 Bardstown Rd. Due to a variety of circumstances which have proven to be outside the realm of our control, we have decided to close our doors August 7.”

The bar will remain open this week during its regular business hours (5 p.m. to 2 a.m.), then closed next week from Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 4.

It’ll be open for its last two parties next weekend: Magic Domdi on Friday, Aug. 5; and SlimThicc on Saturday, Aug. 6.

In the post, the owners also said: “Come tip your bartenders as much as you can between now and then and let them know you love them. We sure do! Peace and love and all that crap. See you on the dancefloor.”

In a separate statement to LEO, they wrote:

“We’re sad to go, but we definitely think we brought something very special to the Highlands, and we do feel there will now be a void for a lot of the young folks who treated the WiggleRoom as their weekend home. We are incredibly thankful to our bar staff and we’ll miss them immensely. We are grateful to Kayla Meisner (SlimThicc) for all the hard work she has put in booking some incredible DJs and dance parties. Stay tuned for future projects.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.