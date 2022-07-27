The National Weather Service Has Jefferson County Under A Flood Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) is declaring a flood watch for Jefferson and surrounding counties. The watch could be upgraded to a warning, should heavy rainfall continue throughout the day and into the night.

The NWS warning is as follows:

“Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.