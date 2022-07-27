The Musical ‘Anastasia’ Is Coming To The Kentucky Center Next Week, After 2 Year Delay

Next week, PNC Broadway In Louisville will bring a story of Russian history, aristocracy, and identity to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, after a long delay.

The musical “Anastasia” will play a limited engagement of eight performances at Whitney Hall from Tuesday, August 2, to Sunday, August 7. It was originally supposed to have played in March 2020.

Here’s the story, according to a press release: “This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”

Tickets range from $46.22-$151.52, not including taxes or fees. The show is 2 hours and 25 minutes long and has one intermission.

Watch a montage of clips from the show in the video below:

