Stay Cool This Weekend With These Fork & Barrel Mocktails

We’re back with some more cocktail recipes for the week. Summer is beginning to near a close but there are still hot days ahead. These lime-centric, non-alcoholic sips from Fork and Barrel should do the trick of keeping you cool as the hot days wear on. All recipes courtesy Emily Heyde, managing director of Fork & Barrel, Louisville, Ky.
It Ain’t Easy Being Green
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of cucumber
- 4 rosemary leaves
- 1 ounce soda water
- ¼ ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
Instructions:
Shake with ice. Serve in rocks Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with rosemary sprig.
Lucy & Molly’s Punch
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ ounce orange juice
- 1 ½ ounce cranberry juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- ¼ ounce lime juice
Instructions:
Shake in a shaker with ice. Pour into rocks glass and top with soda.
Grapefruit Spritz
Ingredients:
- ½ ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce agave syrup
- 3 ounces grapefruit juice
Instructions:
Shake & strain in wine glass with ice. Garnish with lime or grapefruit.