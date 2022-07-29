Fork & Barrel's cool lime juice mocktails.
Food & Drink

Stay Cool This Weekend With These Fork & Barrel Mocktails

We’re back with some more cocktail recipes for the week. Summer is beginning to near a close but there are still hot days ahead. These lime-centric, non-alcoholic sips from Fork and Barrel should do the trick of keeping you cool as the hot days wear on.  All recipes courtesy Emily Heyde, managing director of Fork & Barrel, Louisville, Ky. 

 

It Ain’t Easy Being Green

Ingredients:
  • 2 slices of cucumber
  • 4 rosemary leaves
  • 1 ounce soda water
  • ¼ ounce lime juice
  • ½ ounce simple syrup
Instructions:
Shake with ice. Serve in rocks Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with rosemary sprig.

 

Lucy & Molly’s Punch

Ingredients:
  • 1 ½ ounce orange juice
  • 1 ½ ounce cranberry juice
  • ½ ounce simple syrup
  • ¼ ounce lime juice
Instructions:

Shake in a shaker with ice. Pour into rocks glass and top with soda.

 

Grapefruit Spritz

Ingredients:
  • ½ ounce lime juice
  • ½ ounce agave syrup
  • 3 ounces grapefruit juice
Instructions:
Shake & strain in wine glass with ice. Garnish with lime or grapefruit.