Spring Street Bar & Grill To Reopen In Fall

The team behind High Horse Bar announced today on Facebook that they will be reopening the Spring Street Bar & Grille in the fall.

Spring Street Bar was a staple of Louisville dive bars for 33 years, until its closure in August of 2020. Beloved for its eccentric decor (bicycles on the ceiling, saddles for bar stools) and its wings!

In regards to reopening the bar, High Horse had this to say on it’s Facebook page:

“We are so happy and honored to announce that we will be reopening Spring Street Bar & Grill this Fall! We are excited to serve you again.”

